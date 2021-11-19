Denise K. Drury, age 66, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Denise was born February 5, 1955 in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Hillery and Ollie (Yeager) Keith.
On May 17, 1997, Denise was united in marriage to Michael A. Drury in Lake Ozark, Missouri. They shared 24 years of marriage at the time of her passing.
Denise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was always smiling and caring towards others, and she never met a stranger. She loved her job as a waitress at Bear Creek Valley Golf Course and Arrowhead Lodge. She enjoyed going to the creek at Meeds Flats and spending time with friends there. She also enjoyed swimming in her pool. Denise loved animals, especially her dog Zena. She loved to play Pogo, cards, and dominos. Spending time with friends and family was always treasured.
Denise is survived by her husband Michael Drury of the home; her daughter Carol Campbell of Rolla, Missouri; 2 grandchildren Campbell Smith and Grant Smith; brother Dan Keith (Dana) of Jefferson City, Missouri; sisters FeeDee Crabtree and Sonya Turk both of Lake Ozark, Missouri; nieces Mariah Crabtree and Kim Pacl; and nephews Dillon Leknes and Hillery Bell.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents Hillery and Ollie Keith.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.
