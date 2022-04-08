Clifford “Cliff” Dale Colter, 75 of Camdenton, Mo. passed away March 11, 2022, at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Tx. Born in Hartsburg Mo. on August 2, 1946, son of Jasper Clifford and Ruth Marie (Case) Colter. Cliff was a 1964 graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia, MO. He married his high school sweetheart Brenda Sue Bradley on August 14, 1965, in Columbia MO. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1966 where he earned the rank of Sargent as a weapon munitions specialist until his honorable discharge in 1970. Cliff and Brenda settled in Camdenton, in 1978. They are members of Camdenton United Methodist Church. Cliff retired from Scotts Concrete in 2014. Cliff enjoyed many hobbies, fishing, hunting, golf, darts, grilling, cooking, and his flower gardens. He later became a talented craftsman with woodworking. He took great pride in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Since their retirement: Cliff, Brenda, and their fur babies, Lucy and Princeton spent the last several winters RV’ing in South Texas, where they made many wonderful friends and memories. Cliff is survived by his wife, Brenda, their children Julie (Robert) McBride, Pleasant Hill, Mo., Christy Colter Serrage, Columbia, Mo. and Bradley Colter, Grain Valley, Mo.; their 6 grandchildren: Brendan, Bryan, Megan, Michael, Evan, Owen; 3 great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Kaden, Blayson and many close beloved family and friends. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Jasper Colter, and sisters, Stella Baker and Donna Baker. A celebration of Cliff’s life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Camdenton, MO, at 2 p.m. with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Midwest Hemophilia Association (midwesthemophilia.org) or Camdenton United Methodist Church.
