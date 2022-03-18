Clarence J. Diedriech, 96 of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Lake Regional Health Systems in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born July 17, 1925 in Brumley, Missouri the son of the late Clarence Louis and Altah Lee (Jeffries) Diedriech. On November 11, 1951 in Lake Ozark, Missouri he was united in marriage to Wanda (Wall) Diedriech who preceded him in death on September 5, 1997. Survivors include, Son, Daniel C. Diedriech (Cathryn) of Bel Air, MO Daughter, Linda L. Lay (Chris) of Palm Harbor, FL Four Grandchildren, Michelle Diedriech (Peter Monacell), Michael Diedriech (Shiloh), Cameron Lay, & Brendan Lay A brother, George Diedriech, preceded him in death. Clarence served in the United States Army during World War II receiving a Purple Heart. He was a member of the Lake Ozark Christian Church of Lake Ozark, MO. and was employed as an accountant for Union Electric for many years. He was one of the founders of Cornerstone Center for Early Learning in St. Louis, MO. He was a proud supporter of multiple children’s organizations and Native American organizations. Clarence was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Visitation will be Friday, March 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Lake Ozark Christian Church with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ron Trimmer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmore Memorial Gardens in Barnett, MO with Full Military Honors presented. Memorials in his name are suggested to the Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, 3901 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110 Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
