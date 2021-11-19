Charlotte Dee O'Bryan, 86

Charlotte returned to our heavenly Father on November 13, 2021, just 10 days shy of her 87th birthday.
Charlotte was born to George Herr and Beverly Clarke Rudy in Owensboro, Kentucky. She met the love of her life, Bob, at Catholic High (high school sweethearts). They married in Spring of 1956 and moved to Wisconsin in 1958 where they raised their five children, before retiring in Laurie, Missouri in 1997. Charlotte was an active volunteer in the community; West Lake Newcomers Club, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Laurie Care Center and provided local support to anyone in need.
Charlotte worked at Cleveland Heights Elementary School for 12 years as an Administrative Assistant. It was the perfect career, as it encircled her with children to love; just one of the things she was naturally great at. While working full time, she volunteered as a religious education instructor, Cub Scout den mother, St. Vincent DePaul cook, St. Mary’s Catholic Church lay minister and miscellaneous school activities.
Charlotte enjoyed people! She greeted everyone she met with her “gift to gab”, hearty chuckle and cheerful smile. She was kind and selfless in every way; putting everyone first and herself last. She exemplified her strong faith; which inspired her 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Charlotte loved her family and was extremely proud of their work ethic and accomplishments. She was an amazing cook; seldom using recipes. She loved music, dancing (especially the Charleston) and was a pretty darn good pianist (self-taught).
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Bob; her sister Judy Moore(Gene); her children Robert O’Bryan Jr.(Kim), Patrick O’Bryan(Sandy), Dennis O’Bryan(Laura),
Beverly Grassel(Scott) and Marilyn Decker(John); her grandchildren Michael, Amy, Erin, Daniel, David, O’Bryan, Benjamin, Kristen, Brianna, Douglas, Broderic, Samuel and Savannah and great-grandchildren Skylar, Colten, Hannah, Emery, Lucas, Danny and Lettie. Charlotte is predeceased by her parents George H. and Beverly C. Rudy; brothers George Rudy and David Rudy; and grandchildren Sarah O’Bryan and Brendan Decker.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 19th, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Father John Schmitz celebrating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
