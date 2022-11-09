Carol Marie McKenzie

Carol Marie McKenzie of Osage Beach, MO, the daughter of Venus Vern and Anna Maria (Blum) Pierce was born December 25, 1929 in Reynolds, NE. She departed this life Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Trussville, AL at the age of 92 years.

Carol grew up in Reynolds, NE attending school and graduated from Reynolds High School.