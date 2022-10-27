Carl Dean Allen, age 73, of Branson, Missouri, passed away October 19, 2022. He entered this life August 10, 1949, the son of Vacil and Laverne (Hart) Allen in Eldon, Missouri. Carl is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ashlock and husband, Kirk of Branson, Missouri; son, Bradley Allen of Branson, Missouri; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; twin sister, Carleen Wood and husband, Mike of Eldon, Missouri; brother, Kenneth Allen and wife, Teddy Sue of Lake Ozark, Missouri; and sister, Debbie Popplewell of Jefferson City, Missouri.
