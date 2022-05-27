Calvin James McKenzie, age 38, of Sunrise Beach, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born November 20, 1983, in Wichita, Kansas, a son of Bernard and Kathleen (Sidel) McKenzie.
On July 9, 2011, at Casa de Loco Winery in Camdenton, he was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Lillian (Clow) McKenzie.
Calvin owned and operated Lakewide Septic, LLC, serving the lake area for twenty years.
Calvin was an avid chainsaw carver. He loved spending time with his son, especially while on the lake fishing.
In addition to his wife, Lillian, he is survived by his son, Wyatt McKenzie of the home; his parents, Bernard and Kathy McKenzie of Sunrise Beach; his brother, Dustin McKenzie of Roach and many other relatives and friends.
A brief service and rosary will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 28th, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Camdenton.
Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
