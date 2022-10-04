Billie Mae Cyrus, Marshfield, was born March 28, 1929, in Kansas City, MO, to William and Ethel Loe. She departed this life September 22, 2022, at her home.
She attended Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Camdenton, MO. She also attended Temple Baptist Church in Marshfield. Billie and her husband Jessie loved to spend time gardening together, she enjoyed canning their home-grown vegetables. Billie always took care of her geese, ducks, cattle and especially the baby pigs. She loved going fishing specifically for crappie. She looked forward to spending time with family and friends especially gathering for the holidays.
