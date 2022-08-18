Barbara Ellen Dueber, 65, of Tipton, MO passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, MO.
She was born August 28, 1956, in Humansville, MO, a daughter of Bueford and Maxine (Vienhage) Cheek, who preceded her in death.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 12:49 am
Barbara Ellen Dueber, 65, of Tipton, MO passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, MO.
She was born August 28, 1956, in Humansville, MO, a daughter of Bueford and Maxine (Vienhage) Cheek, who preceded her in death.
On November 27, 1987, in Las Vegas, NV, she was united in marriage to Stuart “Rod” Dueber, who survives of the home.
Barbara enjoyed watching, ‘Young & The Restless’ soap opera, movie marathons with her husband, driving 2 mph under the speed limit, vacations to Puerto Vallarta, eating candy, and being her daughter’s wedding date/daughter and daughter’s friends’ sober chauffeur throughout the years. She loved being a wife and grandma. She loved her granddogs –Isla and Elle.
In addition to her husband of thirty-four years, survivors include her daughter Rochelle Brechot (Jay) of Fort Worth, TX; three brothers, Michael Cheek of Fairplay, MO, Patrick Cheek of Shawnee Mission, KS, and Dr. Steven Cheek (Karen) of Kemmerer, WY; two sisters, Debbie Lacey (Gary) of St. Charles, MO and Cathie Catt (Harold) of Lowry City, MO; and her grandson, Bodhi Brechot.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tipton, MO with Father Anthony Viviano, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Tipton, MO.
Prayers of the Holy Rosary will be said at 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 14, 2022, followed by visitation until 5:00 pm, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tipton, MO.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home, Tipton, MO.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.