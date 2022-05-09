Bailey Christine Luttrell, 16

Bailey Christine Luttrell, age 16, of Brumley, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. She was born on March 22, 2006, daughter of Rick and Christi (Vann) Luttrell.
Bailey had an infectious smile that would light up any room and a larger-than-life personality. She had an artistic mind and enjoyed dancing. Bailey was a Sophomore at School of the Osage where she participated in basketball, softball, and various academic activities. Her primary passion was softball, playing travel ball the last several years and excelling at the sport. Bailey was blessed with a host of friends and a close-knit family, who she loved deeply. She was baptized and was a member at Concord Christian Church in Crocker.
She is survived by her parents, Rick and Christi Luttrell; sister, Paige Luttrell; maternal grandmother, Shirley Vann; paternal grandmother, Barbara Luttrell; aunts and uncles, Tim Luttrell, Amanda Glawson, Kent Vann, Kevin Vann, Thearn Vann, and Chad Vann; and a host of cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Kenneth Dewey Luttrell, Ronald Vann, and Larry Buck.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., with services immediately following at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Christ the King Church, 1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049, with Pastor Robert Meacher and Lee Todd officiating. Interment will be held in Robinett Cemetery near Brumley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bailey Luttrell Memorial Fund. Donations can be mailed to Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home, P.O. Box 206, Iberia, MO 65486.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home in Iberia.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.fancher-rekusfuneralhomes.com.
