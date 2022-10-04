Angela Renee “Angie” Sinclair, 55

Angela Renee “Angie” Sinclair, age 55, left our lives in the evening on August 26, 2022, unexpectedly. She was a loving mom to two daughters, wife, proudest Gigi of one grandson, the most thoughtful daughter, aunt and friend to many.
Angie was born July 29, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was raised by her grandparents, Don and Billie Schmedding. Angie was influenced by them and her mother, Marylin, to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, putting herself last and she incorporated that into her motherhood.
She met her husband, Charlie, in 1991, at a local bar then shortly after, was married in July of 1992. They welcomed their first daughter, Angelena that September and their second daughter, Amanda in November of 1993. She loved nothing more than being a mom.
Angie was everyone’s favorite lunch lady. She retired from the Blue Springs School District after twenty-five years to watch over her first grandson, Wil. Wil was the light of his G’s world.
Her biggest joys in life always included being surrounded by her family. She was the life of the party, even if she wasn’t invited. Her contagious laugh will be greatly missed. Party on, Ang.
Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.