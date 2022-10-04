Angela Renee “Angie” Sinclair, 55

Angela Renee “Angie” Sinclair, age 55, left our lives in the evening on August 26, 2022, unexpectedly. She was a loving mom to two daughters, wife, proudest Gigi of one grandson, the most thoughtful daughter, aunt and friend to many.

Angie was born July 29, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was raised by her grandparents, Don and Billie Schmedding. Angie was influenced by them and her mother, Marylin, to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, putting herself last and she incorporated that into her motherhood.