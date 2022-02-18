Celebrating the life of Alten Ray Ward, July 1, 1964 - January 25, 2022
Alten Ray Ward age 57 of Osage Beach, MO, passed away Tuesday January 25, 2022
He was born July 1, 1964 in Merriam, KS the son of Irvin E Ward and Evelyn Jean Ward.
Ray’s family moved to the lake when he was 9 years old. He graduated from Camdenton High School with the class of 1982 and went on to Marine Mechanics School which started his career in working on boats and sales. He worked at Yacht Club Powersports Marina in Osage Beach, MO for 29 years where he received multiple awards, in that time he sold more Sea Doo’s than any other dealership has ever achieved. He is a Sea Doo legend! Ray was a fun loving and kind hearted man, he never had children but his love for his English Bulldogs enriched not only his life but theirs.
Ray is survived by his sisters Cindy Schonrock and husband Steve of Camdenton, MO.
Roxanne Christensen of Montreal, MO.
Brother Mark Ward of Linn Creek, MO.
Niece Becky Poe Allen and husband Bruce and great nephew Dalton Poe of Tunas, MO.
Nephew Chuck Poe and wife Pam and great niece Grace Poe of Roach, MO.
Niece Cheyenne Wiebers and husband Mike and great niece Lucy, great nephews Bridger and Layne of Montreal, MO.
Nephew Shane Mustain of Kansas City, MO.
And dog Hemi
Ray is proceeded in death by his father Irvin E Ward and mother Evelyn Jean Ward
Celebration of Life will be Sunday, February 20th, 2022, at 2:00 at Oak Bluff Condo’s Clubhouse , 228 Bluff Blvd., Lake rd 5-87 old north 5 Rd. Camdenton, MO.
