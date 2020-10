Lela E. Anderson, 92, of Hartsburg, passed away October 1, 2020 at Ashland Healthcare. Lela was born February 1, 1928 in Claysville.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on October 9 at New Salem Baptist Church with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in care of the family.