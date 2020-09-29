Orville Herbert Wiechert, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was born May 11, 1931 at his parents' home. His parents were Herbert Wiechert and Dora Katherine (Bultmann) Wiechert. They lived near Wakenda. He graduated from Wakenda High School in 1949. He then started his advanced education in Maryville. He was drafted into the army in 1952 and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star, and served until 1954. Returning from the war he met and married Fannie Marie Williams on October 2, 1955. Orville obtained a position with Montgomery Ward in Carrollton and was promoted to Assistant Manager, where they transferred him to Concordia, Kansas. To this union two daughters were born, Lou Ann McArtor and Sandra Eileen Karas.

Orville introduced the first ten yard concrete mixer to Missouri when he opened his ready mix plant in Marshall. Orville also developed Leawood and Sunrise Estates Subdivisions in Marshall. He poured foundations for homes and businesses, pouring more than 3,000. He built a stable at their home in rural Marshall and raised and showed American Saddlebred Horses. He introduced a 2-year-old stallion who placed # 5 on the stallion ratings of the American Saddlebred Association, which he held for 25 years.

In 1994 they moved to Columbia, where he developed Evergreen Acres Subdivision, where he resided until his death. He built several of the homes in the subdivision.

In addition to his wife, Fannie; and daughters: Lou Ann and Sandra Eileen, he is survived by his brother, Ervin of Albuquerque, New Mexico; four grandchildren: Joe McArtor, wife, Stephanie, and their children: Hannah, Paige and Justin; Wesley McArtor, wife, Sharlene, and their children: Zain and Braden; Scott McArtor, wife, Shawnta, and their children: Lloyd and M'Kenzie; Leah Marie Holcomb, husband, Toby and their children: Rylan and Aurora; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Wiechert; and sister, Geneva Grimpo.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a member. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time for the services. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall.

Memorials, family choice in care of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

