Otto Charles Frevert, Jr. was born May 21, 1923 in Fayette, a son to the late Otto Charles, Sr. and Iona (Heying) Frevert. Junior attended Farmers High near Boonesboro, and graduated from Ashland School in rural Fayette in 1941.

After graduation, Junior enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the infantry as a rifleman in the European Theatre of World War II. Junior fought valiantly and earned three Bronze Stars for his heroics and meritorious service in a combat zone. Junior was honorably discharged April 23, 1946. On July 29, 1945, before he had to go overseas, Junior married the love of his life, Mary Kathryn Yaeger at the EUB Chapel in Glasgow. Together they enjoyed 72 years of marriage. Kathryn preceded him in death on July 8, 2017. Junior was an accomplished craftsman carpenter and worked in the construction field for 35 years. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Local Union 1925 for 70 years. In his retirement, Junior enjoyed farming, gardening, and mowing with his Ford tractor. He was a longtime devout member of Fayette’s First Christian Church, where he served as deacon, elder and held positions on numerous church-related committees.

Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn Prewitt, of Columbia; three sons: Steve (Charlotte) Frevert, of Glasgow, Johnny Frevert, of Glasgow and Myrl (Susan) Frevert, of Fayette; 10 grandchildren: Shawn (Mellissa) Frevert, Jennifer (Michael) Barringhaus, Johnny (Joanna) Frevert, Jr., Apryl Kemper, Lyndsy (Shane) Holloway, Zachary (Kim) Prewitt, Michelle Prewitt, Ashley (Victor) Wu, Max (Jill) Frevert, and Taylor (Amanda) Frevert; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Leon (Betsy) Frevert, of Fayette; sister, Dolly Campbell, of Fayette; two sisters-in-law: Helen Frevert, of Fayette and Annie Frevert, of Fulton. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, Junior was preceded in death by two brothers: Donald and Paul; and one sister, Dorothy Childers.

Visitation was held Sunday, Sept. 20 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Frevert was held Monday, Sept. 21 at Fayette First Christian Church with Rev. Stephen Johnson officiating. Interment with full military honors followed the service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial contributions to the First Christian Church of Fayette, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, Mo. 65248.