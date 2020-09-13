Thomas Joseph Cooper, 84, of Columbia, born July 24, 1936 in St. Louis, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020. He lived his life to the fullest until the very end.

Thomas grew up in St. Louis and attended St. Louis University High School. Afterwards, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon completing his duty, he returned to live in St. Louis for a number of years. Thomas then moved his family to Dallas, Texas, where he worked for N.C.R. in the computer division. He then had the opportunity in 1972 to join his father in Columbia, owning and operating the KFC franchise. He sold this business and retired in 1994.

Thomas kept busy with his place at the Lake of the Ozarks boating, fishing and entertaining friends and family. Every spring he would host a men’s fishing weekend, which still continues. He also looked forward to annual trips to Las Vegas and occasional trips to the casino in Boonville. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal Baseball Fan and enjoyed following the Red Birds. Whether it was watching on TV, listening on the radio or attending an occasional live game, he would almost never miss a game.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary and Richard Cooper; his brothers: Richard and Jack Cooper; daughter, Kimberly Shuey; and great-grandson, Landon Holliday.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Cooper nee Benedict, who he married on Feb. 9, 1983 of the home; his first wife, Lynne Cooper of Columbia; children: Stephen (Peggy) Cooper, Jeannie (Mike) Pfander, Eric (Laura Sievert) Cooper, Christopher Verslues; grandchildren: Jessica (Zach) Holliday, Benjamin (Alaina) Cooper, Meghan (Jeremy) Volkmann, Tanner and Tate Cooper, Tyler Shuey, Marissa Lee, Alex and Benjamin Verslues; great-grandchildren: Madelyn and Evan Holliday, Liam, Easten and Raylynn Shuey, Ivan Lee, Jackson Morris.

Mr. Cooper requested no services. He will be missed by his family, friends and the many acquaintances he made over the years.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or one of the following: The Walk for Primary Immunodeficiency: walkforpi.org/kansascity/Member/MyPage/4193185/Tate-Cooper or The Children’s Miracle Network: muchildrenshospital.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.

