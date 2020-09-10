R. Ward McKnight, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at the Neighborhoods in Columbia.

Ward was born on Aug. 14, 1932 in Osage County to the late Ted and Ioda (Thompson) McKnight. He graduated from Chamois High School. He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War.

He was wed to Shirley Brantley in 1956 and she preceded him in death. He then married Betty Barnes in 1969 and she preceded him in death.

Ward McKnight began McKnight Tire in Jefferson City on July 1, 1963. One year later he expanded to Columbia. The company is still in operation today. His hobbies included raising, riding and training Tennessee Walking Horses. He was also an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

He is survived by sons: Tony McKnight (Jacquie) of Hallsville, Tim McKnight (Leanne) of Columbia, Alan Barnes (Valerie) of Columbia; daughters: Tina Chambers (Russell) of Columbia, Gail Bise (Frank) of Holts Summit; sister, Ruby McClellan (Jim) of Carthage; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Von McKnight.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 11 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services with a Graveside Service at 1:30 p.m. at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to The Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri 65201.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.