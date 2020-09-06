The family of LaTisha Gail Owen, formerly of Hallsville and Columbia, is saddened to announce her passing on Aug. 17, 2020 at the age of 57.

Gail was born in Columbia at Boone hospital on Sept. 17, 1962. She was raised in the small heart-filled community of Hallsville. She attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, where she studied photography and graphic arts.

Gail worked at Columbia Photo, Bank of America, and Missouri Credit Union, where she will be dearly missed by her friends and colleagues. She was dedicated to raising and nurturing her three children and four beautiful, active grandchildren. Gail’s passions included photography, coloring, flower gardening, her favorite Sheltie dogs and being in nature.

During the last several years of her life, Gail loved living in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy (Milhollin) Owen; one sister, Tonia Renee Owen; maternal grandmother, Anna Margaret (Ball) Milhollin; maternal grandfather, Lawrence Vernon Milhollin; paternal grandmother, Hattie Carlene (Pemberton) Owen; and paternal grandfather, Richard Leroy Owen, Sr.

Gail is survived by her father, Richard L. Owen, Jr.; son, Travis Millam (Nicci Palmer); son, Eric Millam (Amber Rice); daughter, Kristi Holland (Tyler Holland); and brother, Rick Owen. Gail’s grandchildren, Cooper Millam, Lincoln Millam, Spencer Millam and Aspen Rice are sure to miss their wonderful Grandma Gail and Gigi.

Gail never met a stranger and will be missed by everyone she touched.

At her request, no service will be held.