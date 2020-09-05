On Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, Benjamin “Ben” Mitchell Loftin, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 26.

Ben was born on Nov. 18, 1993 in Greenville County, South Carolina to Mitch Loftin and Susan (Kersey) Loftin. Ben was involved with the Boy Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He received his high school diploma after homeschooling with the Columbia Home Educators in 2012. He attended Truman State University in Kirksville for engineering.

Ben worked in the construction industry for several years, making many great friends along the way. Recently, he ventured into the insurance industry and was employed with Missouri Farm Bureau. On June 1, 2019, he was united in marriage to Kate Milnes. Together, they have two children: Jameson, 2, and Audrey, 1.

Ben was a jack-of-all-trades who enjoyed finding creative solutions in all aspects of life. He loved Ford trucks, traveling, reading, music and, most of all, being a father.

He was a talented storyteller and enjoyed making new memories. He was happiest outdoors where he was often found kayaking, fishing, hiking, or backpacking. He made quick friends and was always prepared for a good adventure. His crooked smile, bright eyes, and big heart will forever live on in our hearts.

Ben was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Kersey; and paternal grandmother, Patricia Loftin.

He is survived by his wife, Kate Loftin; his children: Jameson and Audrey Loftin; his parents: Mitch Loftin, Susan Loftin; his siblings: Grace and Jesse Reece, Daniel Loftin, Caleb Loftin, Hannah Loftin, and Noah Loftin; his maternal grandmother, Marabel Kersey; his paternal grandfather, Bill Loftin; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration in honor of Ben’s life will be held outdoors at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Loftin Residence located at 1300 E Hwy MM, Ashland, MO 65010.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family’s GoFundMe account or mailed to Kate Loftin at 1300 E Hwy MM, Ashland, MO 65010. www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-loftin-family