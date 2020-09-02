Deborah Faye Chappell, 64, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at St. John Hospital, Tulsa.

Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Funeral Service: private for family. Live stream via Parker-Millard Facebook page begins at 11 a.m.

