Dorothy “Dot” Storer Schnell, 89, died Aug. 29, 2020 at her home in Fayette.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1. A Funeral honoring Mrs. Schnell’s life will be held privately, Wednesday, Sept. 2 with Rev. Jennifer Essary officiating. Both the visitation and funeral will be held at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette. Interment will follow the funeral at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette. Please note, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Dorothy was born in Brunswick on Oct. 20, 1930, the daughter of Lawrence Sheldon and Archadean “Crismond” Storer. She graduated from Brunswick High School, received her Bachelor of Arts from Central Methodist University and her Masters of Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Mrs. Schnell had been a member of the University of Missouri honor society chapters of Kappa Delta Pi and Phi Delta Kappa. She was a lifetime member of M.S.T.A. and taught science in Harrisburg and Fayette schools for 37 years. She also belonged to Linn Memorial United Methodist church, UMW Lydia Circle, R.D., Ganador and 26 bridge clubs.

Dorothy married Irvin “Bud” E. Schnell, Jr., Aug. 11, 1951. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2007. Together, they owned and operated Schnell Floral Company in Fayette and Boonville from 1958 to 1989.

Mrs. Schnell is survived by her daughter, Ann Elizabeth Schnell of Fayette; sister-in-law, Joanne Heisler of Columbia; cousin, Marilyn McWhorter of Carson City, Nevada; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Friends of Fayette Historic Memorial Pool, P.O. box 40, Fayette, MO 65248.