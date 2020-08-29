Misty Mae Page (Stephens), 44, walked into the arms of her Lord on Aug. 25, 2020.

Misty was born Sept. 1, 1976 in Columbia. Misty leaves behind her parents; brother; sister; three nephews; one niece; many cousins, aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph; and her grandparents: the Stephens’ and the Thomase’s.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia. Masks are required inside the building and social distancing is enforced.