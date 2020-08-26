Thelma Holtz Kelly, 89, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Thelma was born on Aug. 14, 1931 in Cheektowaga, New York, the daughter of Edward C. and Lillian Lugsdin Holtz. On Aug. 15, 1958 she married Bruce Kelly in Alton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death. She graduated from Clark Summit University, Clark Summit, New York with a Bachelor of Religious Education degree and from The State University of New York College, Cortland, New York with a Master of Elementary Education degree. She retired as an elementary school teacher after 36 years of teaching. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Thelma is survived by her children: Dan (Melody) Kelly of Columbia, Mark (Angela) Kelly of Warsaw, Indiana and Kenneth Kelly of Columbia; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Thelma was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karel Good; and three sisters: Margaret Walker, Lillian Ewert and Dorothy Barker.

