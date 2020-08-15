William Walter Hardin, 95, of Fulton, passed away at Harry S. Truman Veteran’s Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1925 in DeSoto, the son of the late Walter Hardin and the late Letitia (Elliott) Hardin Fendler.

Bill married Betty C. (Graham) Hardin on June 16, 1943. She survives his passing.

Bill entered the U.S. Army two weeks after his marriage to Betty and served with the 12th Armored Division in the European Theater during World War II. He was active in the 12th Armored Division Association and for many years posted articles to the association’s newsletter, The Hellcat News. He spent most of his professional career as a real estate broker in Callaway County and established the Century 21 Real Estate Office in Fulton. As a broker, he was instrumental in securing land on which the Callaway Nuclear Plant was built. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He was a long serving member of First Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Steve Hardin of Fulton; and daughter, Becky Giovanini (Dan) of Columbia. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Amy Turosak of South Burlington, Vermont and William F. Hardin (Jessica) of Nashville, Tennessee; one granddaughter-in-law, Anna Hardin of Richmond, Virginia; and great-grandchildren: Poet and Piper Turosak, Ainsley Hardin, Adyson and Wyatt Hardin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Francisco “Kiko” Hardin.

Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Williamson officiating.

Memorial donations are suggested to First Christian Church, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

