Jean “Ellie” (Pace) Abraham, 75, of Kansas City, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.

The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 30 at the Firefighters Union Hall, 6320 Manchester Ave., Kansas City, Missouri. Graveside funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, July 31 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Jean was born May 18, 1945 to Micajah D. and Nina Hazel (Burnett) Pace. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1963. Continuing her education she graduated from M.U. with her teaching degree and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Education. She taught in the Center School District for 47 years. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, attending K.C. Chiefs games and her biggest joy was her three grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, retired KCFD Battalion Chief, James Abraham; and her parents: M.D. and Nina Pace. She is survived by her sons: James Ryan Abraham and Justin Abraham (Laney); sister, Deanna Jacobs; brother, Jim Pace; and grandchildren: Jack, Maryn and Vivienne Abraham.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, www.curesarcoma.org/donate.

Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arrangements: McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home.