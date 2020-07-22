LeNora K. (Lee) Boyle, 96, of Columbia, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her Tiger Place residence in Columbia.

She was born May 15, 1924 in North Platte, Nebraska. Her parents were H.E. and Milly Klinefelter.

Lee was proud to have attended Bethel Labadie one room school for seven years, then graduated from Hickman High School, class of 1941, and in 1946, graduated from the University of Missouri. She taught in Columbia and in Champaign-Urbana Illinois Public Schools.

Lee married William Lyle Fitzgerald, Oct. 14, 1944. Lyle was a recipient of the Silver Star in the Philippines in World War II.

March 16, 1974 Lee married George V. Boyle who had seven children. She was proud to note she taught all the children to drive in her new Pontiac using the Strawn School area in west Columbia for the training ground.

Lee was active in Fortnightly, Extension Wives, and Hazel Ebert Kings' Daughters. She traveled in many countries but considered camping in the Rocky Mountains and sleeping on the ground in a tent by a mountain stream to be the most beautiful experience. Lee had an affection for and understanding of all animals and was quick to assist an animal in trouble no matter where. Her little dog Rags provided her with wonderful companionship during her later years. Everyone will agree that Lee had a wonderful sense of humor. She could see the funny side of things and we were all better for having a chuckle as a result.

Survivors include her sister, Ann Allen of Olathe, Kansas; her son, James Lyle Fitzgerald of Fort Mill, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Lola Tracy of Cameron; stepchildren: David Boyle of Columbia, Joan Barnhill of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Elaine Basham of Kansas City, Catherine Basse of Leawood, Kansas, James Boyle of Denver, Colorado and Judy McMahon of Columbia. Christine Gee is deceased.

Lee's daughter, Nancy Lee Racey; son, William Mark Fitzgerald; infant child; husband, Lyle Fitzgerald; parents: H.E. and Milly Klinefelter; and brothers: James and Halmar Klinefelter preceded her in death. George Boyle died Thanksgiving Day, 2007.

Memorials may be sent to the Central Missouri Humane Society, to the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, or to an organization of your choice.

A memorial service for the family will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. However, the service will be live streamed online via the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia, Facebook page. You can find this by visiting www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com under LeNora's name by clicking "Join Livestream." By visiting this website you can also leave condolences for Lee's family.