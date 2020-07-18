Patricia A. Gentry, 72, of Columbia, passed away July 11, 2020.

Graveside memorial for family only will be held July 24 at Maplewood Cemetery in Exeter.

She was born July 19, 1947 in Barry County, the daughter of Everett and Viola Edie. She was united in marriage to Wilford Gentry, who preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death were two sisters: Louise Hargus and RosaLee Richmond.

Surviving are two brothers: Doyle Edie and wife Peggy of Exeter and Larry Edie and wife Joyce of Columbia; daughter, Heather Theberge and husband Tony of Columbia; two granddaughters: Kaitlyn and Abbey; and many nieces and nephews.

Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Maplewood Cemetery in Exeter in memory of Pat.

