Lloyd E. Deierling, 87, of Moberly, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at the Brunswick Christian Church. Services honoring Lloyd’s life will follow at 1 p.m. Committal prayer and burial will take place in the Elliott Grove Cemetery in Brunswick.

Memorials are suggested to the Brunswick United Methodist Church, Brunswick Christian Church or the Elliott Grove Cemetery in Brunswick.