Tom R. Thomas, 72, of Fayette, passed away June 20, 2020.

He was born in Ste. Genevieve on May 18, 1948. Tom graduated from Ste. Genevieve High School in 1966 and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Missouri Valley College in 1970. He completed his Ph.D. in Exercise Physiology from the University of Missouri in 1976.

He married Susan Schulte in Marshall on Aug. 12, 1972.

Tom moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 1976 and spent 10 years as exercise physiology professor, researcher, and director of the Exercise Physiology lab at the University of Kansas. In 1986 he returned to Columbia and the University of Missouri, where he served in the same capacities until his retirement in 2011. He received many awards and recognitions over his career, and one he was especially proud of was being named to the Ste. Genevieve High School Hall of Fame.

Tom was active his entire life, including playing football at Missouri Valley College. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, following sports (especially high school), and activities on his farm.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; children: Amy (Jeremiah) Alcorn, Joe (Kellie) Thomas, and Amanda (Donnie) Estill; and his grandchildren: Jake Thomas, Grady Thomas, Ty Estill, and Beckley Alcorn. He is also survived by siblings: Diane Buatte, Jane Jones, Jerry Thomas, Mary Thompson, Nancy Thomas, and Bill Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Loretta Thomas.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., June 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayette.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Fayette Food Pantry in c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.

Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.