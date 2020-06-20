Roy Jay Thornton, 65, of Columbia, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with his wife by his side.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services on June 22 at Nilson Funeral Home.

Roy Jay was born Aug. 2, 1954 in Columbia to Joseph and Thelma Thornton. Roy retired from UMC printing after 38 years of service.

Survivors include wife, Brenda Thornton of Columbia; brother, Jerry Thornton of Higbee; sister, Lisa Bazel of Camarillo, California; four nieces; one nephew; one great-niece; and four great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.