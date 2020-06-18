Mildred Karen Neumann (Eby), Colonel, USAR retired, 79, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Interment will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

Mrs. Neumann was born on April 21, 1941 in Mobile, Alabama to Harold Edward Eby and Maggie Lee (Ferguson) Eby.

She attended Mobile College and Providence School of Nursing. After graduation, she pursued a lifelong career in nursing. After moving to Columbia she was the ER supervisor at Columbia Regional Hospital and continued her career at Boone Hospital Center.

In addition to her civilian nursing duties, she was a proud member of the United States Army Reserve and began serving in 1974. Col. Neumann received Expert Marksman qualification and enjoyed competing in pistol competitions. She was ordered to active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield and served as Hospital Commander, 21st General Hospital, St. Louis. She attained the rank of Colonel.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Bernhardt Emil Neumann, Jr. She is survived by three children: two sons, Bernhardt Emil Neumann, III (Gloria), Harold Edward Neumann (Maren), and one daughter, Cecilia Elizabeth Gehlert. In addition she is survived by four grandchildren: Zachary, Lauren, Henry and James.

Mrs. Neumann enjoyed traveling and trying her luck at the casino.

As a former Guardian with Central Missouri Honor Flight, memorials can be made in her honor to: Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Boulevard, Ste. 38 Box 334, Columbia, Missouri 65203.

Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.