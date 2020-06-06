Daniel Joseph Nerling, 69, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at his home in Olathe, Kansas.

A visitation service is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, followed by a short memorial at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence.

Dan was born in Milford, Connecticut on Dec. 31, 1950 to Joseph and Isabelle Nerling. The family moved shortly after to Independence. “Diamond” Dan, as he was known, graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1969 after being named a Sunkist High School All-American in football. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1973, where he received a scholarship to play baseball and football.

On Friday, March 7, 1980 Dan married his lifelong love Aimee French. Dan enjoyed coaching his three sons in football, baseball and basketball. He amassed a large collection of ball cards from every sport imaginable. Later in life he loved playing with his grandkids and attending athletic events for his grandkids, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Dan is survived by his wife, Aimee; sons and their spouses: Travis and Laura Nerling, Ryan and Tara Nerling and John Nerling; two granddaughters; brother and his spouse Joseph Nerling (Janet); sister, Isabelle Nerling.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Isabelle; and brother-in-law Rick Hutson.

Donations can be made to your local division of Catholic Charities USA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600).