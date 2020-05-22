Muriel R. Buchert (Peg) passed away in Collinsville, Illinois on May 17, 2020, at the age of 96.

Peg was born on Aug. 24, 1923 to Cleopatra and Leo Ryan. Peg was a spirited, determined woman, who found joy in the simple things in life, family, friends, books, and animals.

Peg was a lifelong learner. Her parents recognized her love of learning and moved the family to Columbia so that Peg could attend the University of Missouri. She graduated with a BS degree in Mathematics, and a Master’s degree in Education in 1946.

While at the university, Peg also met her husband, Ken. After Ken returned from service during WWII, they were married, and enjoyed 52 years together before Ken's passing in 2000. Ken's career took them to 30 cities in seven states. Peg viewed these moves as opportunities, and was employed by actuarial and accounting firms, NASA, and the University of Missouri Computer Center.

As Peg and Ken's family grew, they were fortunate to have Peg's mother, Cleo join them. She soon became their sons' beloved Mema, and created loving and lifelong bonds with each of them. Ken and Peg lived in Columbia from 1962 to 1974. Ken was a professor of engineering at the University of Missouri and Peg worked at the University computer center. Even though they lived in many cities Ken and Peg remained avid Missouri Tiger and St. Louis Cardinal fans.

Peg had a long and happy life. She was a strong, positive person, who was proud of her family, and their many personal and professional accomplishments. Her memories included childhood summers spent at her grandparent's farm, settling into new communities, family vacations, and time spent with friends. As Peg said many times, "I've had a good life."

Peg is survived by her three sons: Pete (Donna) of Columbia, Mike (Theresa) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Steve (Michelle) of Eagan, Minnesota; six grandchildren: Meghan, Casey, Brian (Danielle), Blake (Makenzie), Adam (Kendall) and David (Sarah); nine great-grandchildren: Nayeli, Hannah, Cecilia, Haley, Sam, Max, Ana, Eli and Zac. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, and by a granddaughter, Stephanie.

A heartfelt thanks to Peg's wonderful friends, Kathy, Carol, Ken, Fred and Sonya, who helped Peg maintain her spirit and independence. Peg was fortunate to have their friendship and support.

There will be a private memorial service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Friday, May 29. If desired, donations may be made to the University of Missouri – College of Education, ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), or the American Heart Association.