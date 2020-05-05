Ichiro Matsuda, 89, also known as the “1931 Model, Made in Japan, Still Runs” fellow at the ARC, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. He will be missed by his wife Sandy, and his children and grandchildren.

He was born in Kagoshima, Japan, where he and his family lived through WWII. He immigrated to the USA on a scholarship and served as a pastor and teacher throughout his life.

Ichiro was an enthusiastic life adventurer who loved his family and humanity.

