Billie Earl Strawn, 78, of Harrisburg, passed away April 16, 2020 at Boone Hospital with his family by his side.

Due to the virus, we are unable to have a visitation and a private graveside will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery for the immediate family.

He was born in Boone County, the son of Earl and Juanita Strawn on June 1, 1941. For most of his life, he was a hard working farmer. He was a graduate of Hickman High School, class of 1959. On June 24, 1962, he married Glenda.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda; their sons Kevin (Kim), Kent (Tammy) and Keith (Becky); grandchildren: Alyssa (Chris), Monica Dustin, Jeremy, Derek, Emma, Kameron and Kourtney; brother, Paul (Ruth); and two nieces, Lisa (Craig) and Teresa.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Cemetery (where Billie was a board member) at 982 County Road 417, Fayette, MO 65248.

The Strawn family will hold a private burial service, however the service can be viewed live on Facebook at the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia page at 2 p.m., Friday, April 24.

Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO.