William "Bill" Donald Musick, of Columbia, born Dec. 17, 1958, passed peacefully into the arms of God at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on April 11, 2020. He was 61 years young, and died after a short battle with Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia. Bill was an inspiration for us all. He was brilliant, loving, nurturing, kind-spirited, and a friend to many. He was a loving husband, father, brother and son.

Bill was born in Cocoa Beach, Florida to William Paul Musick and Nancy Carol Musick, both deceased. After graduating from Lafayette High School in St. Louis in 1977, Bill attended Washington University and graduated in 1981. He continued on and excelled in Medical School at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and became a physician in 1985. As an Emergency Room Physician at the University of Missouri Hospital and at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City for over 30 years, Bill saved and touched countless lives. He was a leader, a mentor, a teacher, and a director of physicians in the Emergency Departments.

Bill was a lifelong athlete and coach. He enjoyed numerous sports throughout his life including baseball, football, basketball, and golf. He was most proud of being able to coach his sons, daughters and other young children to become better athletes and people. Bill and his family were active in their relationship with God and Bill had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. He attended church at The Crossing. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Bill loved to travel, stay physically active, attend sporting events, and held a true passion for life.

Bill was happily married to his partner in life, Holly Street Musick, for 17 years at the time of his death. Bill has six surviving children: William Edward Musick, 35 (Jessi), Cara Lynn Musick, 32, Kylie Rose Musick, 20, Jacob Colin and Andrew Peyton Musick, 13 and Chase Alexander Musick, 11; four grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews. Bill has two surviving brothers: Michael Paul Musick, 60 (Beth) and Steven Earl Musick, 58 (Angela). He has two surviving aunts: Kathleen Martin and Shary Benedict.

Due to the national health crisis of our time, there will unfortunately be no large funeral or visitation services. There will be an intimate gathering of close family members only. The Funeral service will be live-streamed on Memorial Funeral Home’s facebook page.

In Lieu of flowers and gifts, please make a donation in memory of Bill to Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center (http://cedarcreek.missouri.org/), where his son Chase has enjoyed horse therapy since he was 2-years-old. Donations may also be made to Pregnancy Help Center in Jefferson City where Bill was the medical director for the past seven years, carrying out his passion for the unborn and women in crisis.