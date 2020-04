Frances “June” Carpenter, age 95, of North Branch, Minnesota, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home. Survived by her daughter, Cheryl (George) Lindahl of North Branch and granddaughter, Tamra Lindahl of Minneapolis. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John in 2008.

Celebration of Life to take place later this summer.

