Brenda Jaegers, 69, of Fulton, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

She was born in Bettendorf, Iowa on March 8, 1951 to the late Calvin Beard and the late Shirley (Winfrey) Beard.

Brenda was married to Charles Jaegers on May 25, 1974. He survives her passing.

Brenda felt a calling to take care of the elderly. She was known for providing compassionate care to her frail and dying patients. She retired from The Bluffs where she worked as an LPN. Brenda was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed all football games. She enjoyed reading and keeping up-to-date on conservative politics. Brenda will be remembered for her sense of humor, and love of family.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Charlie; sister, Linda Bray and her husband Ralph; and dogs, Willie Moe and Sammy Joe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Connie Rackers.

It was Brenda’s wish to donate her body to science. Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice Compassus, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.