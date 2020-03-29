Ronald (Ron) H. Rimer passed away on February 26, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the age of 85 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Ron was an avid Missouri Tigers Fan, member of the Quarterback Club and long-time resident of Columbia.

He is survived by wife, Elizabeth (Ostrin) Rimer; brother, Gil Bledsoe; and children, Delie Rimer, Jon Rimer and Brittany (Lange) Sage.

A memorial page has been set up to honor his life at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/ron-h-rimer/2561 and a gathering is planned for fall.