Larry D. Smith, Sr. passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of the home; one son, Justin, of the home; and three sons, Larry Jr., Jeffrie and Shane Smith of the Columbia/Centralia area. Larry spent most of his adult life as a concrete finisher. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.

Friends and family may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd., Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202.

Due to current CDC recommendations, celebrations are classified as a public gathering and are now limited to 25 people or less. The family has requested that friends please attend the visitation and Celebration of Life will be for the family only.