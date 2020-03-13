Esther “Nadine” Moosmann, 99, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 10, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Forum Boulevard Christian Church.

Nadine was born April 30, 1920 in Belle, the daughter of Rainey Phillip Goodman and Mabel Isabelle Murphy Goodman. On Nov. 20, 1941 in Washington, she was united in marriage to Roger P. Moosmann who preceded her in death 15 years ago, on the same date.

Nadine, along with her husband, formed a home and a family founded on their strong Christian faith. They conducted bible study in their home for many years. She was a member of the Women’s Guild most of her life. She was a gracious host and homemaker. For many years Monday evening suppers were a tradition in her home. She will be remembered as a classy lady, with a great sense of humor and a sassy attitude. She enjoyed bird watching and antique shopping with Lucy and Ruby. She loved her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons: Gus (Almay) Moosmann of Melbourne, Florida and Thomas (Angelia) Moosmann of Columbia; two grandchildren: Sadie Moosmann and Ethan Moosmann, both of Columbia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Roger; and one brother, Thomas Goodman.

Memorials may be made to Show Me Christian Youth Home, PO Box 6 LaMonte, MO, 65337 in care of the funeral home.

