On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Henry Miroslav Korcak passed on from this life. He leaves his parents, Steve and Marty Korcak, and Laurie Shellhart; his older brother Christopher Martinez and his children Alexandra, Andrew, and Audri; younger sister Helen Korcak; older sister Sophie Nielsen, her husband, Tyler Nielsen, and their son, Jack; his dear girlfriend, Kaitlyn Wolfe; his Aunts Mimi Korcak, Leta Korcak, Maria Shellhart; his Uncle Mark Shellhart and Aunt Cheryl; and Grandpa “Sparky” and Jan Shellhart; “Aunt” Cindy Durk, and numerous cousins and extended family and friends.

Henry was born in Santa Monica, California on October 29, 1992. In 1993, he moved with his family to Columbia, where he attended school. He was a joy to his family, who will always remember him as a young man who lived life on his own terms. Henry was an avid skateboarder in his youth, and enjoyed drawing, painting, and music with his many friends. He loved animals, and he often cared for any dog, cat, or squirrel that crossed his path. Henry was tenderhearted, sweet, and full of life and love for his family and friends. Stubborn, yet amusing, his humor, wit, and wry comments served as insightful truths and will be missed dearly!

Those who knew him in his short time on earth know how deeply caring Henry was in his soul. Henry was the kind of person who wanted to help others, even throughout his own struggles. His family and friends are heartbroken by the loss of Henry. He will be loved and missed eternally by those he has left. May he find peace on his journey forward, and continue to love, and to feel the love.

The family wishes to thank everyone who reached out to them with condolences, prayers, letters, blessings, and care.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will take place at Orr Street Studios, Saturday, March 14, from 4-6 p.m. Everyone who loved Henry is welcome to attend!