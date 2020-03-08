Einar Wallace Palm, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Santa Fe Trails assisted living home in Cleburne, Texas. He was 96-years-old.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Memorial Funeral Home, followed by service and burial at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Compass Evangelical Free Church. Reverend Gary Wrisberg will officiate the service and burial.

Einar was born in 1923 in Spooner, Minnesota to Otto and Maria Palm and grew up on the family dairy farm. He graduated high school in Baudette, Minnesota and went on to earn a B.S. in Agricultural Education from the University of Minnesota, an M.S. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Connecticut and a Ph.D. in Plant Pathology from North Dakota State University. He then served as State Extension Plant Pathologist at the University of Missouri from 1965 until his retirement in 1993.

Throughout his many years, Einar was devoted to church work, serving for a time in the 1950s as a lay preacher and from the 1950s on as a regular Sunday School teacher. He and his wife Helen were founding members of the Evangelical Free Church (now “Compass”) in Columbia. He was an avid musician, playing the accordion, piano and organ for numerous church-related and other events. Einar also traveled broadly through the United States and internationally, with professional and personal trips to countries including Hungary, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Yugoslavia, Israel and Vietnam.

Einar was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and brother, Evert. He is survived by son Wally (Randi) of Plymouth, Minnesota, daughter Mary Ellen (Barney) of Cleburne and son David (Lorene) of Westby, Wisconsin; also by his grandchildren Kris, Andrew, Holly, Ben, Michelle, Christopher, Emily, Michaela and Bridget; and great grandchildren, Rosalyn, Isabel, Vivienne and Abram.

