James Campbell, 73, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at University of Missouri Hospital with his wife and nephew by his side. His passing was due to the effects of many years of immune suppression medications that had enabled him to keep kidney transplants for 46 years.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on March 14 at First Christian Church in Columbia with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service.

Jim was born on Feb. 23, 1946 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to parents George Campbell and Harriette Campbell (Young). He and his family moved to St. Louis in 1957, where he attended high school. He received a bachelor’s degree in 1968 and a Master’s degree in 1970 from Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville. In 1980 Jim received his Ph.D. in medical sociology from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Jim met his wife, Anne (Richardson) Campbell, in a statistics class at SIU and always joked that if you could fall in love in statistics class, you could do anything in life. He and Anne were married on Dec. 20, 1967 in Greenville, Illinois. They had 52 years together filled with much love, hard work, health challenges, support of each other and interesting travels. They camped through Europe during the summer of 1971 and were also able to travel to China, Tierra del Fuego at the tip of south America and Easter Island during the 1980s, to name a few.

Jim began his teaching career at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from 1970-1975. While in Iowa, he had the misfortune of dealing with kidney failure that resulted in 1-½ years of home dialysis during a time when it was underfunded and quite primitive. He and his wife both worked and did dialysis at home three nights a week for six hours at a time. Jim was very quiet about dealing with his health problems, but he was born into a family that carried a genetic kidney disease that claimed the lives of his brother, his mother and several uncles. He was fortunate to be the youngest so that he had a chance to survive when treatments became available and Medicare began covering dialysis and transplant. In 1974 he received a kidney transplant at University of Iowa Hospital from a deceased donor. That kidney lasted close to 29 years. He received a second kidney in 2003 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago with his wife being his living donor.

Jim and his wife were part of a group of people who created a non-profit organization called the Central Missouri Kidney Association in 1978. Jim was president of this group that is still going strong after 40 years and has provided nearly $500,000 in financial assistance to dialysis and transplant patients all over a large portion of Missouri for many emergency needs for medications, lodging, training, utilities, rent, travel to treatments, medical equipment and much more. It was Jim’s passion, along with his wife, to help others with emergency needs knowing what it was like to have had no means of help when he and his wife went through difficult experiences in the1970s.

Jim spent the past 40 years of his career as a Ph.D. in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Missouri. As a full professor he obtained many research grants, had many published articles and taught several thousand medical students such courses as research methods, statistics, epidemiology and introduction to patient care. In medical education Jim was known as a leader. His research on the physician and nurse practitioner relationship was the basis for introducing interprofessional education into the curriculum. Jim was part of the faculty years ago who changed the curriculum from traditional lectures to problem-based learning. The concepts of death and dying and giving bad news were part of the MU curriculum before most medical schools included these topics. Jim gave special meaning to these and MU graduates often expressed appreciation for this part of their training.

Jim received many awards and honors for excellence in medical education. Two awards that he valued highly were the Margaret Sullivan Award for Teaching Excellence in Medical Student Education in 2003; the Curriculum Board Teaching Excellence Award for Outstanding Block Director–Preclinical Curriculum in 2004; and the Southern Illinois University Alumni Association selection as the graduate school member of the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2018 for “having actively demonstrated outstanding leadership, character and hard work, while making exceptional contributions through vocational and community endeavors.” Perhaps the most meaningful honor, though, was feedback from many of the students he taught through the years who went on to be physicians in many fields. The morning of Feb. 19 when he was admitted to the emergency room, the two resident physicians assigned to him immediately asked, “Is that Dr. Campbell from the Medical School? He was the best teacher we had for introduction to patient care, problem-based learning and especially how to interview patients. There was no one like him. He was so determined that we be the very best physicians.”

Jim was active in several organizations, including the Missouri Kidney Program. He served on the Advisory Council from 2009 to 2018, being the chair of the council 2016-2018.

Jim was one of the founding members of ABSAME (Association for the Behavioral Sciences and Medical Education) and served as the President of the Board of Directors from 1998-2000.

ABSAME’s primary goal, which they were extremely successful with, was to integrate behavioral science curriculum into America’s medical schools to more fully inform and develop physicians in many areas in addition to clinical expertise. Behavioral sciences are now widely taught in medical schools and are included on board exams for all medical students in the U.S.

In addition to his career, Jim had many other interests in life. He loved to travel. He was very widely read on many topics and was a Renaissance man with interests in multiple areas. He was a member of First Christian Church from the mid 1980s and served his church in many ways, most notably as head of a deacon team that took up offerings and served communion. For 26 years Jim faithfully headed his group of wonderful people on his team that served once a month.

Jim was an excellent athlete and was very active in sports throughout his life. He broke all sprinter track records at his high school. He raced cars and motorcycles. He played handball for years and then changed to racquetball, which he played for decades. He highly valued all his handball and racquetball friends. After his second transplant in 2003, Jim participated in the National Kidney Foundation’s Transplant Games from 2004 to 2012, where he played racquetball and earned several medals including gold. He was also a lover of motorcycles and owned many through the years. On many warm weekends he and Anne loved to ride together, and Jim knew every back road in a 100-mile radius of Columbia by heart. He enjoyed riding with friends, enjoying scenery and knowing that by 15 minutes into a ride, all of life’s worries fell far behind.

Finally, Jim supported many causes and loved music and learning. He enjoyed the Missouri Symphony Society’s Hot Summer Nights concerts and enjoyed learning many subjects in Osher classes provided through University Extension. Despite his health problems, he lived life fully and loved deeply. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. He leaves a legacy of having a great impact on thousands of medical students and was a valued friend.

Jim is survived by his wife, Anne; his nephew, Scott Campbell of Columbia, nephew Michael; nieces Renee and Michelle and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, George Campbell; his mother, Harriette Campbell-Capstick; his stepfather, Lloyd Capstick; and his brother, George Campbell.

Memorial donations are suggested to: The Future of Family Medicine Professorship

c/o Carol Gibbens, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Missouri School of Medicine Columbia, MO 65212; or First Christian Church, 101 N. Tenth Street, Columbia, MO 65201.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.