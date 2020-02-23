Leo William Roberts, 101, of Columbia passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman Veterans’ Hospital.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Parker Millard Funeral Service. Graveside Services will be privately held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 2, 1919 in Columbia, the son of the late Jimmie and Viola (Gossett) Roberts. On July 14, 1940 he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Faris. They were married for 73 years. She preceded him in death on Aug. 17, 2013.

Leo served in the United States Navy during WWII. Leo was the owner of Paris Road Market from 1957-1967. Leo was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed traveling/camping with his wife and fishing, especially at Bennett Springs.

Leo is survived by one daughter: Nancy Seiler (John) of Columbia; three grandchildren: Missy Meister (Pete) of Columbia, Michele Binkley of Olathe, Kan., and Brett Bradfield (Christy) of Texas; granddaughter-in-love: Katie Bradfield of Fayette; great-grandchildren: Brad Meister, Andrew Meister, Lizzie Ham, Jackson Ham, Madalyn Bradfield, Olivia Bradfield and Matthew Bradfield; and nephew: John Faris

He was preceded in death by one daughter: Sylvia Bradfield; grandson: Brian Bradfield; and brothers: James Roberts and Donald Roberts.

Expression of sympathy may be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight.

