Clara Jo (Jody Allen) Cain, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be this summer in Paris, Texas.

She was born Dec. 14, 1928 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Helen Margaret Marner and Charles Layton Allen. She was raised as “Jody” in El Paso, Texas by her mother and beloved grandparents, Edward and Ola Rimple Marner. She met her husband, Burt Hoyd Cain, on a blind date in Paris after his service in WWII in the U.S. Army. Burt was hired by the Los Angeles Police Department and then proposed marriage and sent a train ticket to Clara to join him in Los Angeles. They were married July 29, 1947 in Glendale, California. Promoting from Police Officer/Jailer, to Narcotics Detective, he remained on the LAPD for 28 years, becoming the Department’s first Narcotics Investigator. After retirement from the LAPD, he worked another six years for the City of Los Angeles as a Polygraph Examiner. Upon retirement, they returned to Burt’s home place of Paris.

Before beginning a family, Clara was employed as a stenographer for Pacific Bell Telephone Co., in Van Nuys and Glendale, California. She was very social and never met a stranger. While raising three children in Burbank, California, she was involved in PTA, crocheting clubs and church activities.

After returning to Paris, she became a member of the Paris Newcomer’s Club in 1984, serving as President in 1993. She also joined the Joy of Nature Garden Club, where she also served as President. She spent many happy years developing flower gardens at their homes and was a self-taught Master Gardener, always sharing plants with friends and family. While gardening at her retirement home in Paris, she became interested in the birds that frequented her flowers and the wooded area. Her love of birds gained her local recognition as “The Hummingbird Lady.” She often gave lectures on the different species, including their mating and migration habits.

In 1983, she bought a beautiful hummingbird music box in Las Vegas, Nevada, thus beginning her life-long quest to collect all things “hummingbird.” She was published in Birds & Blooms Extra Magazine, November, 2006, and in the Paris News for her extraordinary hummingbird collection of more than 2,204 items. She was often known to say,“I never knew such a small creature could bring me so much joy… hummingbirds will always be a part of my life.” She was a charter member of The Hummingbird Society, Sedona, Arizona.

She is survived by three children: Charles Edward Cain (Pamela) of Blue Springs, Leroy Allen Cain of Naalehu, Hawaii and Patricia Ann Hancock of Columbia; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burt H. Cain; mother and grandparents; uncle, Joseph Marner; brother and sister-in-law, James L. and Susie Cain and their son, Jimmy Cain.

Wife, mother, and Mama to her grandchildren, she was a lover of God and family, as well as all flowers, birds, and animals in nature. She will be dearly missed. In the meantime, she wanted us to know she will be working in the gardens of love, awaiting our arrival.

Thank you to the exceptional staff of Smithton Village at the Neighborhoods and Colony Point for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations are suggested to: The Hummingbird Society, online @ HummingbirdSociety.org or check mailed to 6560 State Route 179, Suite 124, Sedona AZ 86351 and The Alzheimer’s Association.

