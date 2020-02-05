Robert Ezra Lee, 78, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.

An informal gathering of friends will take place at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9 at New Horizons United Methodist Church, Columbia.

Bob was born Dec. 4, 1941 in Bath, N.Y., son of Ezra Douglas Lee and Peggy Joyce Lee. On Nov. 30, 1990 he was united in marriage to Judith M. (Pifer) Lee.

Bob was employed with the VA medical systems in N.Y. and in Columbia, where he was the Chief of Police. He served in the U.S. Navy and was deployed to Desert Storm. Prior to moving to Missouri, he served as a Sheriff deputy with Steuben and Skyler counties, boat patrol and snowmobile patrols. He also taught boating safety and snowmobile safety courses.

He was a member of the American Legion post 202 and 40/8, V292. He was a volunteer at the VA hospital and enjoyed collecting baseball cards, fishing and bowling. He was both a participant and volunteer with the Show-Me State Games as well as with the VA Golden Age games. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family.

Bob is survived by his wife Judy of 29 years; his children: Belinda Connor of N.Y., Rodney E. Lee of N.Y., Robert A. Lee of Ala., Lisa Lee of Mo., Norma Hickman of Ala., Kimberly Pectol of Mo. and Crystal Clay Hays of Mo.; along with 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. His siblings are Patricia Lee of N.Y., Laura Giannone of N.Y., Jody Banach of N.Y. and Ronnie Banach of N.Y.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.