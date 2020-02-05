Michael Sequinne Bruner, 29, of Columbia passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born in Columbia July 3, 1990 to Anna “Marie” Bruner and Michael Patrick Douglas.

Visitation: 12 to 1 p.m. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, Columbia, MO 65202.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com