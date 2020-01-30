Charles Ray White, 76, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Mexico, Missouri.

Memorial services will be held at a later date with inurnment to follow at Jacksonville Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Chuck was born on April 19, 1943 in Malone, New York to the late Ray and Pauline Trussell White. He was married on Sept. 16, 1967 in Greeley, Colorado to Sherin Heim, and she survives.

Chuck served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-1971. He then served in the Missouri National Guard from 1984 until he retired as Staff Sergeant and Helicopter Crew Chief in 1998.

He was a member of American Legion Post 202 in Columbia, where he was a member of the Military Honors Color Guard. He was a proud member of the motorcycle escort team for the Central Missouri Honor Flight and had participated in the Run For The Wall motorcycle ride to Washington, D.C.

Chuck enjoyed going to tractor and truck pulls with his daughter, Michele and he will be forever remembered as a “Jack of All Trades and a Master of Many.”

Along with his wife, Sherin, he is also survived by one daughter, Michele White of Fulton; one daughter-in-law, Claudia White; and two grandchildren, Charles and Michael White, all of Fulton.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Paul White and one sister, Doris.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 202 or Missouri Veterans Home, both in care of Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court Street, Fulton, Missouri, 65251.

