Joseph Marcel Vandepopuliere, 90, of Columbia, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place later.

Joe was born June 21, 1929 near Parkville, the son of Marcel A. and Amy Irene Jantzen Vandepopuliere. He married Marjorie A. Smith, Sept. 6, 1953 in Kansas City.

He received his BS in Biology from Central Missouri State, MS in Chemistry from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his Ph.D in Animal Nutrition from the University of Florida-Gainesville.

Joe worked as a research scientist at Ralston Purina-St. Louis for 17 years, developing several successful animal chow products. He completed his career at the University of Missouri-Columbia, dedicating his life to his students and research as a professor with the Department of Poultry Science for 25 years, retiring in August 1997. Joe was a member of the St. Andrews Lutheran Church-Columbia. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and snow skiing with his children, grandchildren and friends.

Joe is survived by his wife, Marjorie and four daughters: Amy (Jerry) Lehman of Jefferson City, Mary (David) Thorne of Holts Summit, Carla (Jefferson) Vandepopuliere of Jefferson City and Linda (Stacie) Vandepopuliere of Columbia; nine grandchildren: Christine (Dane) Hughes, John (Tiffany) Lehman, Carrie Lehman, Garrett (Chris) Thorne, Taylor Thorne, Alicia (Werner) Nels, Lauren Nicastro, Joseph and Isaac Vandepopuliere; and six great-grandchildren: Jillian and Parker Thorne, Dax and Cal Hughes, Wade and Otto Lehman. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Parrish of McArthur, California.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gus Vandepopuliere.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church-Columbia, or Children’s Mercy Hospital-Kansas City.

